Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $279.4790 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $12.40 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

