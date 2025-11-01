Short Interest in Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rises By 195.4%

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 519,300 shares, a growth of 195.4% from the September 30th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 648,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMC Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SMC stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. SMC has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). SMC had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

