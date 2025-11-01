iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Short Interest Up 193.2% in October

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 129,000 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,097,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 665,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 289,228 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 196,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.