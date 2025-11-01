Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

Shares of ZLIOY stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.