Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance
Shares of ZLIOY stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
