Renishaw (LON:RSW) Insider Sells £262,208.32 in Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) insider William Lee sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,656, for a total transaction of £262,208.32.

Renishaw Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,530 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.81. Renishaw plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,100 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,780. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,485.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,984.62.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 137.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,340 to GBX 3,940 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,920.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renishaw

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.