Brokerages Set Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM) Target Price at $9.20

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLYM shares. Baird R W raised Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Climb Bio in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Climb Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Climb Bio in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Bio

Climb Bio Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Climb Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Climb Bio by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP lifted its holdings in Climb Bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 702,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLYM opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Climb Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.07.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Bio Company Profile



Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

