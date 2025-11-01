Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $11.90

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $712.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
