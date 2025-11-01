Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $11.90

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,777,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 243,438 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,846 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $712.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

