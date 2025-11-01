Short Interest in ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Drops By 49.7%

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 136,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZenaTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZENA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ZenaTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

ZenaTech Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ZENA stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 million and a P/E ratio of -33.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. ZenaTech has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

