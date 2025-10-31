Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,284,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $299.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day moving average is $274.30. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $303.86.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $1.6262 dividend. This represents a yield of 110.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

