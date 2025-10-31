Terril Brothers Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 122.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

