Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $379.03 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $409.33. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.37.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

