GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $357,512,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,796,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,937.52 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,521.25 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,926.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,925.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.