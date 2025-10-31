GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.27 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.79. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

