Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 4,115 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $305,287,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $9,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.