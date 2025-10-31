GAM Holding AG Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.0%

INTU stock opened at $656.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.