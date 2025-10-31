Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

