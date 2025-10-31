Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

