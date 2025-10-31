IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 597,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 154,218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.