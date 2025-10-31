Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWO opened at $327.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $337.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.60 and a 200 day moving average of $291.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

