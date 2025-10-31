Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,686 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVAL. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $121,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $43.59.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

