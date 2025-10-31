Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Position Boosted by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 56.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $762,903.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,277.13. This trade represents a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,572.78. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

