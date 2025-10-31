Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $8.62. Gray Media shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 227 shares.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Media Announces Dividend

Gray Media Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gray Media’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.