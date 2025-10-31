Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $8.62. Gray Media shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 227 shares.
Gray Media Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter.
Gray Media Announces Dividend
Gray Media Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
