Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,400 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the September 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,176 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 3.75% of Generation Income Properties worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Generation Income Properties ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 247.43% and a negative net margin of 105.40%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Income Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

