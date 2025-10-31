ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,700 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.6%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 264,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.