Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

