Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 803 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $256.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.43 and a 200 day moving average of $266.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.77.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

