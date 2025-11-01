Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 35 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $261,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $216,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.6% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,059.23 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $924.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank Degroof lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,051.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.