Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

