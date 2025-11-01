19,803 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

MDLZ opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

