Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Lowered by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after buying an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after buying an additional 909,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.