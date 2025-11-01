Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

