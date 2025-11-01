Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 27.0% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $379.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.45. The firm has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

