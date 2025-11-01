Integrity Alliance LLC. Sells 3,369 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Integrity Alliance LLC. decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.77, for a total value of $2,643,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 770,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,394,019.12. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 156,840 shares of company stock worth $75,350,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $543.01 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $553.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.45 and its 200-day moving average is $460.93. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of -456.31, a P/E/G ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

