Balentine LLC Invests $323,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $667.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

