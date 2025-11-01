Integrity Alliance LLC. Sells 3,863 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Integrity Alliance LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,336.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

