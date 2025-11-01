Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at $914,281,135.04. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,670 shares of company stock valued at $26,153,969 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8%

COF stock opened at $220.10 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

