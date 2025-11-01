Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC Buys New Position in Sanofi $SNY

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 1,456,269 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after buying an additional 425,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after buying an additional 236,625 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

