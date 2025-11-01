Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
