PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.