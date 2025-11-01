Keybank National Association OH Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,286,000 after acquiring an additional 604,120 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Airbnb by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after acquiring an additional 106,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,157,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,241,000 after purchasing an additional 521,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $126.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,073,163.18. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at $56,754,100. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,682,160 shares of company stock valued at $210,262,707. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

