Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,077.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,387.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

