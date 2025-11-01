Twin City Private Wealth LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2%

FIS stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

