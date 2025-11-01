Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $120.26 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

