Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CLSA increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nomura increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $170.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

