PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on PayPal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after buying an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,038,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,068,000 after buying an additional 522,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

