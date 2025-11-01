AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average is $198.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

