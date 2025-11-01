Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,648. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of STX stock opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $280.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.18.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

