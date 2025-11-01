Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $384,000 Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $165.22.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

