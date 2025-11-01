Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

