Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 715 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day moving average of $212.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

